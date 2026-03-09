Thylane Blondeau, who was famously called the ‘most beautiful girl’ when she was a child, has confirmed her engagement.

The French model got her start when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Enfants after being scouted as an infant for photoshoots and later, runways.

Blondeau, now 24, was spotted by a Jean Paul Gaultier scout over 20 years ago, when the then-three-year-old was walking through Paris, France, with her mom, TV host Véronika Loubry.

Then, by the age of 10, she was modelling for Vogue Paris and was even walking the red carpet at Cannes by 15.

So, it’s safe to say she’s been in the industry for some time.

But now, she has moved on to the next step of her life after announcing that Parisian DJ and actor Ben Attal, 28, had popped the question during a holiday to Greece.

Thylane Blondeau has shared a huge life update (Instagram/thylaneblondeau)

Blondeau shared her ring, and multiple shots of herself and her beau in the post, which she captioned: “I said yes to my best friend. Here’s to forever.”

In one photo, you can see a table to two outdoors with red rose petals scattered around it.

Blondeau and Attal have been dating since 2020, which came a year after her relationship with French DJ, Milane Meritte.

The reality of being the 'most beautiful girl in the world'

The daughter of retired footballer Patrick Blondeau, has held many titles in her life, including the youngest ever model to pose for Vogue Paris.

But it hasn’t been easy to have people tell her she’s beautiful.

The pair announced their engagement (Instagram/thylaneblondeau)

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018 when she was just 17, the fashion model said: “When you’re small, you don’t really pay attention. People are like, 'You know, you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,' and you’re like, 'I’m not, I’m just playing with my iPad.'”

Blondeau went on to say: “Even today, people are like, 'you are the most beautiful girl,' and I’m like, 'no, I’m still not, I’m just a human being, a teenager.'”

Then, when people began to attack her for allegedly getting plastic surgery last year, she said enough is enough.

Blondeau walking the runway at Jean Paul Gaultier's 2006 show (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Blondeau said: “I know that in this generation people tend to do things very early, but I’ve never touched anything.

“You can look at photos of me when I was younger nothing has changed. People love to compare and make things up but just because I wear makeup or use a lip liner doesn’t mean I’ve had my lips or face done. At some point we need to stop with that.”

She previously opened up about being the 'most beautiful girl in the world' (Instagram/thylaneblondeau)

She concluded: “And honestly, since I was 10 years old people have been saying I've had something done to my face, it's time to stop.”

As well as having an active presence on social media, the 24-year-old is now signed to IMG Models. She has also founded her own haircare and clothing brands, ENALYHT and Heaven May Clothing, respectively.

'Most beautiful girl in the world' Thylane Blondeau's journey

2005: Runway debut for Jean-Paul Gaultier

After being discovered by a talent scout for Gaultier at just three years old, Thylane made her runway debut aged four at the Jean-Paul Gaultier spring 2006 show.

She rocked a flower crown and a dress adorned with ribbons, and this was just the start of her modelling career.

She's since worked with Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Lacoste and Dolce & Gabbana.

2006: Dubbed 'the most beautiful girl in the world'... for the first time

Blondeau earned her epithet of 'the most beautiful girl in the world' back in 2006 after appearing in Vogue Enfants - but it's not the only time she's received the moniker.

In 2018, then aged 17, she was crowned as the owner of the most beautiful face in the world in 2018 by TC Chandler and the Independent Critics.

2011: French Vogue controversy

Blondeau made global headlines after her appearance in Vogue Paris in make-up and gold stilettos sparked outrage, along with a conversation about the sexualisation of children.

Her mum said at the time: "The only thing that shocks me about the photo is the necklace that she's wearing, which is worth €3m [$3.4m]."

Vogue's publisher Conde Naste said it would no longer use models under 18 in 2018.

Thylane Blondeau pictured in 2015, aged 14 (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

2015 onwards: Adult modelling career

In 2015, Blondeau signed with IMG Models and on her 16th birthday, she became the youngest ever brand ambassador for L'Oréal.

In 2017, aged 16, she made her fashion week debut, walking for Dolce and Gabbana at New York Fashion Week.

The following year, she launched her own clothing line: Heaven May.