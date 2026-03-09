Magic mushrooms have long been used as a gateway into a new reality, but infamous biohacker Bryan Johnson believes they could have as big an impact on your body as they do on your mind.

The former venture capitalist, who now spends millions of dollars every year on treatments that could help him to 'live forever', began his journey with psychedelic mushrooms in December - when he livestreamed his reaction after taking a 'heroic' dose.

Rather than be put off by the hallucinations and fits of laughter, Johnson has instead extended his experiment to gather more data and see if continuing to do large doses of psilocybin, the pyschoactive part of the mushroom, can have an impact on your health.

Sharing some of his results for the first time on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, 48-year-old Johnson "Psilocybin sits in the world of psychedelics but it's never been bridged to longevity, so we did an experiment. The data was surprisingly insane."

Advert

Magic mushrooms occur naturally all over the world and are increasingly the focus of health research (Getty Stock Image)

Johnson revealed that he has been taking similar 'heroic' doses of magic mushrooms of around 5 grams, containing 25mg of psilocybin, once every 30 days as part of his experiment.

This is roughly double the usual dose that recreational users take to experience hallucinations, deep introspection, a sense of physical wellbeing,

Magic mushrooms have become a major focus of research over the past decade, with scientists exploring whether they could be a therapeutic drug for people suffering from PTSD, depression, and alcohol addiction.

But Johnson claimed that these regular 'heroic' doses could even change your body's biochemistry and help people to live even longer.

He explained: "My blood glucose went from 98.2 percent in the population to 99.8 percent. It almost hit like a metabolic reset in the brain, resetting blood glucose regulation, which is gigantic."





With the biohacker fine tuning every possible part of his biology, he was surprised at the impact these hallucinogenic trips had on 'biomarkers' that he tracks to see how his tests contribute to his goal of living forever.

"It took my inflammation levels down to undetectable, had changes in my microbiome, it legit is a longevity therapy," he told Theo Von after taking a large dose of mushrooms each month since December.

But while he extolled the virtues of his mushroom therapy, Johnson also made clear that his experiment would need more data. "We are still in really early days but right now I do it once every 30 days, 25 milligrams of psilocybin B+ mushroom strain," he added.

It is worth noting that, while human beings have been consuming magic mushrooms for thousands of years, people living with certain mental health conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, or who have experienced recent trauma, should avoid using psychedelics.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.