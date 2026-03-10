Rock legend Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the band Boston has passed away at the age of 60 after a gruelling and short-lived battle with terminal brain cancer.

Tommy’s family confirmed the sad news on Monday, when they took to social media to announce his passing with a heartfelt tribute.

Speaking on Instagram they wrote :“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.”

“During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help with the family’s medical bills following his diagnosis last year, with the family revealing more insight into Tommy’s illness during his final days in the accompanying post.

DeCarlo stepped into the shoes as the band's frontman back in 2007 (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

“In late September, Dad suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy,” the family explained on the fundraising page.

“During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs.

“He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th.

“Since then he has completed acute inpatient therapy and is currently back on track with treatments from his oncology team.

“Our Dad is strong. He is a fighter. And he’s giving this battle everything he’s got — but he needs your help on this one.”

They added, “He is deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support he’s already received from friends, family, and fans all over the world. It has lifted him up during the hardest moments and reminded him he’s not fighting alone.

“If you can donate, share, or simply send your love his way, it means more to us than you’ll ever know. Thank you for helping us get him the care he urgently needs. Sincerely, Annie, Talia and Tommy Jr.”





DeCarlo joined Boston back in 2007, taking over the reins as the band’s frontman after the original lead singer, Brad Delp, took his own life at 55.

Aged just 42 at the time, he had been working at Home Depot when he got the call from founding member Tom Scholz, who invited him to tour with the band.

Ever since, he had been a staple of the rock group, even contributing vocals to the band's 2013 album Life, Love & Hope, including the title track.

The band itself has been in business for over 50 years, with some of their best known tracks including ‘More Than A Feeling’, ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Amanda’