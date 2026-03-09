Country star Maren Morris sends strong message to people who voted for Trump

Maren Morris has issued a scathing message to those who voted for President Trump, and she wasn't holding back.

The country singer has long made her stance clear on the Trump administration and has seemingly issued her latest rant about the president following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that started on February 28.

At the time of writing, it has been reported that 1,200 people in Iran, more than 400 people in Lebanon, and 11 people in Israel have died as a result of the ongoing conflict, NPR said on March 9.

The Pentagon has confirmed that seven US service members have died as well, four of whom were named last week.

What has country singer Maren Morris said about President Trump?

Speaking in a TikTok posted on March 6, Morris said to her 637,000 followers: "I don’t have forgiveness for the triple Trumpers or any of the Trumpers. You did vote for this."

Maren Morris has hit out at people who voted for Trump (marenmorris/TikTok)

"You voted for this and you got bamboozled," she added.

Taking aim at Fox News, Morris went on: "I get it. Fox News is a propaganda machine of, just like, Cocomelon brain rot for boomers, but this is literally the result of employing and voting for losers."

Elsewhere, she described Trump as 'a dementia ridden, diaper-clad, cornball, ex TV host'.

Has President Trump responded to Maren Morris' comments?

The White House has since reacted to Morris' remarks, with spokesperson Davis Ingle telling UNILAD: "Maren Morris, whoever the hell that is, should see a psychiatrist immediately for her severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain."

UNILAD have also approached Fox News for comment.

What sparked Maren Morris' previous comments about President Trump?

Her video comes just days after she hit out at Trump for supposedly being 'physically unable to notice a good thing', while referencing to his controversial remarks about the Team USA's women's hockey team who proved successful – alongside the men's team – at the Winter Olympics.

"He had the moment to unify but he will always revert back to the misogynistic factory settings," said the 'My Church' singer in a separate TikTok clip posted February 24.

As to what Trump said that sparked Morris' response, he made a 'distasteful' joke about only inviting the women's team to the White House following their Olympic success so that he wouldn't be impeached.

This isn't the first time that the country singer has criticised the president (John Nacion/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The women's hockey team captain, Hilary Knight, later responded to the president's apparent jibe.

"Unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success of women at the Olympics carrying for team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," she told ESPN.

"We're just trying to focus on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time."

Morris' comments about Trump sparked a mixed response by people online. While some urged her to 'stick to music', others applauded her for speaking out on the matter.

"Stick to music please," one person wrote, while someone else said in the country star's defense: "Appreciate you for speaking on this."