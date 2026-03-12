Harrison Ford, 83, gives unexpected answer when asked X-rated question about sex

Harrison Ford shared a shocking confession about his sex life.

The 83-year-old Hollywood legend has graced the big screen as Indiana Jones and Han Solo over the decades, with each of his blockbusters boasting an impressive soundtrack.

And now, just in case you were wondering, Ford has revealed how his soundtracks have made a big impact other than movie theatres—between the sheets.

The star sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week in which he admitted to listening to some of his famous soundtracks during sex.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford in March (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Of course I have,” the star said when quizzed on whether he had done it. Although, he didn’t say which film franchise soundtracks he preferred to have playing in the background, so you'll just have to let your imaginations run wild.

Ford has been married to Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, 61, since 2010 after meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in January 2002.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted at the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards where Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ford gave a very special shout out to Flockhart while accepting the award. “I want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, my beautiful wife, Calista, and my family who have given me love and courage through all of it,” he gushed during his speech.

He also reflected on his career, telling the attendees: "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it," he said, reflecting on his career. "I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Paramount/Getty Images)

During his interview with Jimmy Kimmel to promote the third season of his Apple TV+ series Shrinking, he also told the host that he doesn’t have a ‘favorite’ of his film projects.

“I don’t have a favorite because I really love the making of a movie,” he said. “That’s where I’m satisfied, when we’re making it.”

He then joked: “When you see it, it’s been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that.”

Ford’s long list of classics includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner, and Star Wars.

More recently he’s starred in newer additions to these film franchises, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Blade Runner 2049, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.