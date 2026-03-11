Half a year after her 19-year marriage to country star Keith Urban fell apart, Nicole Kidman appears to be doing better than ever, even sharing the one thing that she's 'grateful' for amid the turmoil in her personal life.

The couple split in September with 58-year-old Kidman citing 'irreconcilable differences' in divorce filings, but both refused to say anything in public about the breakdown of the long relationship - which lasted twice as long as her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The Eyes Wide Shut actor has continued to bag a number of roles after the split, including Prime's new Scarpetta crime thriller and Practical Magic 2, which will see her reunite on screen with Sandra Bullock after 30 years.

But when asked in a Variety interview if every year 'is the 'year of Nicole Kidman', the star revealed that she had not been feeling that way recently, saying: "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

Nicole Kidman said she was 'grateful' for some things after the divorce (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Kidman and Urban share two kids, Faith Margaret, 15, and 17-year-old Sunday Rose, who in a recent Elle interview blubbed about her mom's impact on her burgeoning modeling career.

"My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do," she said, though she did not mention her father.

Her Oscar-winning mom expressed a similar sentiment when Variety pressed her on the split from Urban, asking: "You mentioned earlier that last year was a rough one. I think a lot of people would ask, are you doing all right since your separation?"

Clearly though, Kidman has her priorities in order after the divorce, with the Moulin Rouge actor sharing: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

Kidman is starring in the upcoming Prime Video crime thriller series 'Scarpetta' (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

But while this was the first time that the mom-of-four has spoken about the split from Urban, she also made clear that she was not open to exploring it in detail.

Kidman added: "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be.

"My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

The actor did also share some insight into how she had been spending her time when she isn't on a film or TV set, telling Variety that she wanted to stay in Nashville, where she has lived on and off for 20 years.

She did say though that when she gets a spare minute, her preferred way to spend her time is to 'go away' and visit her Australian journalist sister Antonia.

Kidman said: "I’m very close to my sister in Sydney, and all my nieces and nephews. My sister and I are a bit like the aunts in Practical Magic.”