The White House has clapped back at Star Wars favorite Mark Hamill for sharing an artificial intelligence picture of the president in a grave with the caption 'if only'.

The actor has been branded as a 'sick individual' by the White House for posting the snap on May 6, which Hamill has since deleted.

The controversial picture, posted on Bluesky, depicted Donald Trump lying in an open grave surrounded by daisies. His headstone read 'Donald J. Trump 1946 - 2024'.

Hamill, 74, who has long been a critic of Trump and his administration, penned alongside it: "If only. He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes."

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"Long enough to realise he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," the actor went on.

Mark Hamill is the latest celeb to be subjected to the White House media team's wrath (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for IMDb)

The White House's 'Rapid Response' Twitter account has reacted to Hamill's post and called him 'sick'.

"@MarkHamill is one sick individual," it said. "These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves."

The scathing response continued: "This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."

Hamill has since spoken out once more and apologized, saying: "Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologise if you found the image inappropriate."

It's not uncommon for the White House to have beef with celebrities, and it has often called out stars like Hamill for criticizing Trump.

Back in March, 'Blow' hitmaker Kesha slammed the Trump administration for using her hit 2010 song in a TikTok.

"It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.

"Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this," Kesha continued.

White House director of communications Steven Cheung went on to respond to Kesha's remarks.

Sharing a screenshot of her Instagram Story addressing the matter, Cheung penned on social media: "All these 'singers' keep falling for this.

Kesha has also been subjected to a White House clap back (Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

"This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re b*tching about."

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," he concluded his post.

Celebrities who have recently called out Donald Trump

Mark Ruffalo

At this year's Golden Globes, the Avengers actor wore a pin in support of Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis in January.

Speaking to USA Today while addressing the pin, Ruffalo said: "This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered."

Going on to discuss the state America's currently in, JD Vance, and President Donald Trump, he added: "We have a vice president who's lying about what's happening.

"We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. [Trump's] telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist."

Mark Ruffalo wore a pin in support of the woman who was killed by an ICE agent back in January (Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel

The talk show host is no stranger to calling out Trump and his supporters, especially while on air, and he was suspended for just under a week last year after he dove into the topic of Charlie Kirk and the conservatives' reactions to his assassination.

When he returned to hosting his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he wasted no time mocking the president.

"The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs," Kimmel said. "Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.

“One thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin and Howard Stern, is that a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American."

Jimmy Kimmel has long been an outspoken critic of Trump (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Rosie O'Donnell

The comedian has held a feud with Trump since 2006 when she was a co-host of The View, in which she slammed him for having affairs and said she 'doesn't enjoy him'.

With Trump calling O'Donnell 'a woman out of control' in response, it seemed he decided to reignite their feud in his second term of presidency by suddenly threatening to take away her US citizenship - she relocated to Ireland when he took to office for the second time.

The comedian responded on Instagram by posting a photograph of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and writing in a caption: "You are everything that is wrong with America and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it.

"I'm not yours to silence. I never was."

The comedian relocated to Ireland following Trump's second term of presidency (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Robert De Niro

In 2024, De Niro's Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters was rescinded after the Taxi Driver actor mounted a protest outside Trump's New York 'hush money' trial.

He criticized the president in a lengthy speech outside Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was accompanied by Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, two former police officers who were at Capitol Hill during the riots on January 6, 2021.

"We've forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren't taken seriously until they became vicious dictators," De Niro told reporters.

"With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him by voting him out once and for all."