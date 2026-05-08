Bonnie Tyler, the iconic singer best known for hits like ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal.

The 74 year old singer, who was due to perform more than two dozen shows globally this year, underwent emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital in Faro, near to where she owns a home.

However, to aid her recovery and to allow her body to properly heal, medics placed her into an induced coma, her reps confirmed on Thursday.

"Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please," manager Matt Davis confirmed. "We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

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Bonnie Tyler underwent emergency surgery earlier this week (Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images)

The health update follows on from an earlier announcement about her surgery on May 6 which appeared on her website, and stated: “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

While it is currently unknown what procedure Tyler underwent specifically, intestinal surgery recovery time broadly ranges from 4 to 8 weeks, though full recovery can take 2–3 months, which means she is unlikely to be performing anytime soon.

The singer had been scheduled to perform at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, on May 22, as well as a show in Wiesmoor, Germany, on May 30. Additionally, she has over two dozen additional European concerts scheduled throughout 2026.

Tyler most recently performed live at a London concert in March.

The singer is best known for belting out power ballads ( Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Originally born and raised in Wales, Tyler first ‘fell in love’ with the Algarve back in the 1970s, when she briefly recorded an album there.

"I loved it so much that I bought a house there," she wrote in The Guardian in 2001.

"Even 20 years on, the place is still very raw and unspoilt, although a lot of Portugal has been ruined.”

In addition to her home in Portugal, the singer also owns a stunning period property in Swansea, South Wales, and has divided her time between the two countries for several years.







