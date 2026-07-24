Amy Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse, has led heartwrenching tributes on the 15th anniversary of the singer’s tragic passing, describing her daughter as a "victim of her own success."

Marking 15 years since the six-time Grammy winner passed away at her Camden home on July 23, 2011, aged just 27, Janis gave a rare, candid interview opening up about the reality of Amy’s meteoric rise to global stardom.

Speaking to The i Paper, she reflected on the overwhelming spotlight that engulfed the soul and jazz icon following the release of her multi-platinum 2006 album Back to Black, and revealed that Amy never actually sought out worldwide fame.

“She was a victim of her own success,” Janis, 72, explained. “She didn't want it, but it just followed her. And she'd be like, 'Who, me?'”

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Addressing the complex factors that led to her daughter’s public battle with addiction, Janis explained that behind Amy’s powerhouse vocals and iconic retro aesthetic was a young woman quietly battling intense anxiety and self-doubt.

Amy sadly died back in 2011 (Marc Broussely/Redferns)

“She was actually nervous,” Janis shared. “She didn't have confidence. Hence the alcohol. I think it's the same with many, many addicts with alcohol. The alcohol takes away the pain. And that is a horrible thing with addiction.”

“Once you're addicted, you're addicted,” she added. “The only boss is the addiction. People say, 'Oh, no, you just stop doing such and such.' They don't get it. You can't stop because your body is saying, 'I need it.'”

Amy's official cause of death was later ruled to be accidental alcohol poisoning. In the decade and a half since her death, the Winehouse family has dedicated their lives to helping vulnerable young people, particularly those wrestling with the same inner demons that tormented Winehouse herself.

Through the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy’s Place—a specialized recovery housing initiative in London supporting young women overcoming addiction—the singer's legacy continues to transform lives every day.

Even 15 years after her death, the singer's legacy continues to live on ( Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

When asked how she manages the heavy weight of grief 15 years on, Janis shared a simple, resilient outlook that mirrors her daughter's straight-talking nature:

“I'm just getting on with it because that's what I do,” Janis said. “I get on with life. I live it. She was so like me, she just got on with it.”

Fans around the world have spent the week laying flowers, notes, and photos outside Amy’s former home in Camden Square, honoring a timeless musical talent whose voice continues to resonate across generations.