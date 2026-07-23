Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's life changed forever when they started dating in the summer of 2023 - but the whole Kelce family felt the effects of their 'new found fame'.

Jason and Travis Kelce had been household names for years for NFL fans - but for those who prefer to spend their time dancing around to Love Story, their names didn't mean a thing before the pair started dating.

Jason rose to fame in 2011 when he started playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, with Travis joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. In 2022, they started their podcast, New Heights, and one year later, gained a whole new group of fans.

On the fame, Jason told the Ross Tucker Football Podcast: “It was definitely gradual, and then it just like was a very big flip, obviously, when Taylor and Travis started dating."

Advert

Despite Travis being the one in the spotlight, the fame came towards the 'entire' of the Kelce family too, including Jason, and their mother, Donna.

The Kelce brothers launched their New Heights podcast in 2022 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Wondery)

“I went from very much being dominated by large fat men coming up to me and shaking my hand and thanking me for being an Eagle to little girls,” Jason revealed.

“It was quite a shift of people that became fans.”

It was on the New Heights podcast that Travis revealed he had tried to give his phone number to Swift in July 2023, following her Eras Tour.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his older brother.

"I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he continued.

Swift and Kelce reportedly performed a duet at their wedding earlier this month (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Trav then revealed he wanted to give the music star his number, but unfortunately, failed. However, the viral clip caught Swift's attention, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Earlier this month, three years after they began dating, the celebrity couple tied the knot in New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, and although attendees are remaining tight-lipped, Jason spilled some tea.

It was confirmed that couple performed a duet at their wedding dinner, with Jason revealing Swift wasn't the only star on the stage.

"Trav can sing, he's always been able to carry a tune," his older brother gushed.

"Obviously, pale in comparison to some of the other people singing that night but he did okay. Trav is very good."

Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney are amongst two of the music legends to have performed during the July 3 ceremony.











