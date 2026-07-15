The president had an unexpected response to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bringing their dog to the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida.

As you're probably aware, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs favorite Kelce recently tied the knot in the wedding of the century in New York.

Reportedly the famous pair had around 1,000 guests – yes, a thousand – attend their nuptials at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on July 3.

Pretty much every celebrity you can think of attended the huge affair: from Adam Sandler and Gigi Hadid, to Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet and, of course, Swift's best pal Selena Gomez.

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Since their big day, Swift and Kelce have been spotted with a new friend in tow... that being an adorable dog.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently tied the knot (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

In recent days, the couple were pictured exiting Swift's private jet at Palm Beach's President Donald J. Trump International Airport and they had a small white dog with them.

Swift is known to be very much a cat person, so people have been surprised to see the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker with a dog.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Swift had been seen with a fluffy dog, TMZ reports, and their four-legged friend is even thought to have played a part in their wedding earlier this month.

Trump has reacted to the photos of the cute dog seen exiting Swift's jet, and even the president (who has had few nice things to say about the singer in the past) couldn't resist cooing over the perfect pooch.

Sharing a screenshot of a news report to Truth Social about the dog arriving in Palm Beach, Trump wrote: "So cool!!!"





Trump and the White House weren't as excited about Swift and Kelce's wedding though, and seemingly mocked the famous couple for having a huge 'JUST&T MARRIED' sign on the side of MSG.

Poking fun at them, Trump's team edited the photo so that the sign said 'TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT'.

The official White House Twitter page shared the edit alongside the caption: "IT’S HAPPENED!!!"

Meanwhile, last year the president said he 'hated' Swift. In a post shared to Truth Social in August, he gushed about registered Republican Sydney Sweeney and branded Swift as 'woke'.

He said at the time: "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!).

"She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."