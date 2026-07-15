Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold one of his Star Island mansions, while behind bars, for a huge price.

The 8,000-square-foot waterfront property, which is located at 1 Star Island, was reportedly purchased by Diddy for $35 million in 2021 from singer Gloria Estefan. At the time, he was already the owner of the mansion next door, 2 Star Island Drive, which he purchased in 2003.

The six bedroom, eight and a half bathroom property, with a pool and spa. was recently purchased by real estate holding company JFStar LLC. The property was sold for $55 million, The Real Deal reports, which is $20 million more than Diddy originally paid for it.

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The outlet reports that the sale was 'an off-market deal' with the buyer financing the property with a $18.5 million mortgage.

In March 2024, 2 Star Island, which Combs still owns, according to the outlet, was raided by Homeland Security in part of their investigation into the 56-year-old.

One of Diddy's Star Island properties was raided in March 2024 (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Diddy hosted a number of 'White Parties' at his mansions in Miami's Star Island, which is the home to a number of high profile celebrities.

Former acquaintances have shed light on these parties, in which they have said 'women were laid out' to act as tables.

In the documentary, The Fall of Diddy, journalist Mara S. Campo recalled: "Puffy would have women laid out and have food on their bodies. These are things that were photographed and publicized and just viewed as kind of grand and opulent."

In October 2025, the disgraced music mogul was sentenced to more than four years in prison and a fine of $500,000 after being convicted on prostitution-related charges.

Diddy held a number of White Parties in Miami (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

The 56-year-old was found guilty by a jury of two counts of transportation for engagement in prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act, which outlaws interstate commerce related to prostitution.

He was sentenced to a fine of $500,000 as well as 50 months behind bars by Judge Arun Subramanian in New York.

Combs was found guilty of two charges, one relating to sex workers he paid for while in a relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, and another who took part in sessions with another woman he later had a relationship with who has not been named in the trial.

He was acquitted of the most serious charges, racketeering conspiracy, which carries a life sentence.

His projected prison release date is February 23, 2028.