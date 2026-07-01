Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to take their Love Story to the next level this week, as they prepare to tie the knot in New York. Now, the full schedule has been 'revealed,' according to repoerts.

The celebrity couple, who broke the internet with their engagement announcement last August have remained tight lipped about their upcoming nuptials. However, reports strongly suggest they'll be tying the knot this Friday, July 3 at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

Kelce and Swift's wedding, which is highly rumored to be taking place at the iconic New York venue is set to kick off on Thursday, July 2, with a rehearsal dinner to make sure all goes swimmingly.

According to Page Six, this will take place at the arena’s Infosys Theater from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET. Despite it only being a practice run, 100 guests are expected to attend.

Advert

Kelce and Swift are set to tie the knot later this week (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The main event is set to kick off on Friday, July 2, where doors are set to open at 3pm sharp. Guests will need to congregate 'swiftly' to make sure they catch the cocktail hour, which is set to kick off an hour after doors open, on the 6th-floor concourse, the outlet reports.

Guests will hopefully be pumped up for a night of dancing after their drinks, with the 'main main' event, the reception, set to kick off at 6.30pm in the main MSG arena, a venue that Swift has played at a whopping eight times over her two decade career.

The party will be exactly like a Swift concert, but longer, with over 1,000 guests who are expected set to party up until 2am.

Celebrity guests expected to celebrate the nuptials between the Love Story singer and Kansas City Chiefs star include Graham Norton, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Suki Waterhouse.

The pair are said to have forked out a big fortune for the event, with TMZ reporting that it costs a whopping $1,000,000 to hire out MSG for just one night.

Forklifts and trucks have been seen outside rumored the venue for the big day (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite no confirmation from the couple (and none expected) there are a number of clues which point to the wedding being at MSG this week.

This week, a number of deliveries have been seen being sent to the iconic venue, including drapery, lights, food, and a '40-inch mirror ball,' reports suggest.

Elsewhere, it's been said that the couple have asked their guests to be in New York on July 2 and 3, with a number of Kelce's teammates having reportedly booked hotels around the ara

We can't wait!

UNILAD have contacted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's representatives for comment.



