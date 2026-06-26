It's set to be the wedding of the decade as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make plans to tie the knot, and the guest is already looking star-studded.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a post on Swift's Instagram page in August 2025, humorously captioning the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Since then plans have been underway about the wedding, though precise details such as dates and locations have not been announced.

However, some signs suggest that the pair may be holding the ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City around the time of July 4 celebrations, which are also the US' 250th anniversary.

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One or two details about the nuptials have however come out, including one rule which guests are being asked to follow, which was shared by invitee George Kittle.

Kelce and Swift are tying the knot (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

This is that Swift and Kelce have decided on a strict 'no gifts' policy for their wedding.

In fairness it's not like the pair are likely to be in desperate need of a new stand mixer, engraved glassware, or matching 'Mr and Mrs' mugs.

Kittle, who is Kelce's teammate, said: "They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin."

Swift has also opened up about how she's dealing with the stresses of planning a wedding, telling The Graham Norton Show: "The only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble.

“And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

The star joked that 'anyone I've ever talked to' will be invited, PEOPLE reports.

Invites are one thing, but who has actually confirmed that they will be attending? Let's take a look at the list below.

Precise details have not yet been released about the wedding (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Graham Norton

Swift invited the UK talk show host during an appearance on his show back in October 2025 when she was promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Norton responded by joking: "If you’re inviting me, it’s very big."

George Kittle

Kelce's teammate confirmed his invitation, and as we mentioned earlier also revealed he plans to brea some of the rules at the wedding.

Jack Antonoff

The muscian is a friend and frequent artistic collaborator with Swift, and was asked if he had 'any big weddings this summer' on the Today show.

Not giving much away, he replied: "Uh, I hope. Yeah, I hope so, man."

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran hasn't officially confirmed he will be attending the wedding, but Swift has alluded that he is invited while speaking to Hits Radio Breakfast Show, answering a quesiton about whether he would play the wedding by saying: “It would be hard to keep him from it, I think!”

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce's brother, who is also an NFL star, is of course invited, telling a Team 62 Fundraiser: “I’m very happy for both of them and looking forward to celebrating with them."

His wife Kylie also jokingly told her Not Gonna Lie podcast that she won't be sharing any inside info, saying: "Quit asking me and me and my mother-in-law [Donna Kelce] about upcoming nuptials. Nobody's f---ing telling you anything."

Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs coach, who took them to the Super Bowl final, has all but confirmed he will be going.

Asked on The Drive radio if he has an invitation, he said: "Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going," he joked.

Zoë Kravitz

While it's not been confirmed, a source close to Kravitz told PEOPLE that she had been invited.

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse opened for Swift on the Eras Tour, and is currently planning her own wedding to Twilight star Robert Pattinson.

She told Variety: "I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing."