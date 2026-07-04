Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot on Friday, with the pair pulling out all the stops to make sure their nearest and dearest knew exactly how much the occasion meant to them.

The couple said 'I do' at New York's Madison Square Garden in front of a reported 1,000 guests.

Swift's brother Austin was the 'Man of Honor' and Kelce's brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce stood as the best man.

Security was reportedly so tight that paparazzi had virtually no chance of getting a a shot from inside, with guests arriving and leaving via blacked-out SUVs through an underground entrance.

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Before the big day itself, roughly 100 of the couple's closest friends and family gathered for the rehearsal dinner, and it's here that Swift and Kelce apparently gave guests of what was to come.

According to Page Six, every single person who attended the rehearsal dinner left holding a velvet gift box embossed with the couple's initials and two hearts.

Inside, guests reportedly found a large champagne flute encrusted with real diamonds, alongside a card sealed with wax.

The outlet claims the boxed also featured an image resembling the garden from the pair's engagement photos, printed onto a piece of frayed fabric and placed on top of the packaging.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally said 'I do' on Friday afternoon (Taylorswift / Instagram)

What was in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding gift boxes?

It's not yet clear whether the guests at the main wedding celebration on Friday night received a similar keepsake, with the scale of security around the event making it almost impossible for details to leak out.

Given the level of detail that reportedly went into the rehearsal dinner favor alone, fans will no doubt be desperate to find out what, if anything, the 1,000 strong guest list walked away with from the main event.

Elsewhere, in the whirlwind of wedding coverage, an unexpected face resurfaced in connection with the couple's celebrations.

Prince William's connection to the couple dates back to June 2024, when he brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images)

Did Prince William attend Taylor Swift's wedding?

While there are no suggestions Prince William was in New York this week, he did make a surprise cameo in a teaser for the latest episode of New Heights, the podcast hosted by Jason Kelce and his brother Travis. Jason introduced "His Royal Highness, Prince William" in typical theatrical fashion, with Travis reportedly cheering as the future king appeared on screen.

William's connection to the couple dates back to June 2024, when he brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Swift's Era's Tour show at Wembley Stadium, minus Kate Middleton and Prince Louis.

That night led to a backstage meeting between the royal family and Jason Kelce that Swift has since described as her favourite stories to tell.

With the newlyweds' celebrations reportedly stretching into the early hours of Saturday morning, more details from inside Madison Square Garden are expected to trickle out in the coming days.