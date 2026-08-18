Ice Princess director breaks his silence after losing Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg

The director of the 2005 Disney classic Ice Princess has issued a statement following the tragic passing of the film's two co-stars.

Following on from Panettiere's death on Sunday, searches for Disney's iconic Ice Princess film shot to the top of trending charts, as people began to realise the two stars of the show are now deceased.

Panettiere died on Sunday, aged just 36, with Teachtenberg passing away last year, aged just 39.

The Director of Ice Princess, Tim Fywell, described them as 'an amazing pair'.

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He told Variety: “It was really upsetting to hear yesterday of the death of Hayden Panettiere at the age of 36.

“I remember a brave, sparky, dedicated young actress who lit up the set in rehearsals and then the screen with her vibrant talent.

"Michelle Trachtenberg, Hayden’s co-star in the movie, and she were an amazing pair."

Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg both starred in Disney's 2005 Ice Princess (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The director, who is from London in the UK, described the two as having 'very different personalities'.

He said Panettiere was a “plucky and determined perfectionist, spending hours practising her skating and utterly focused on getting every acting take spot-on and truthful. Which she did.”

He added that Trachtenberg was 'fun and kooky' and had 'brilliant sad-funny comic timing.'

Fywell continued: “In what was often a tough and technically complicated shoot, and my first Hollywood movie, they were delightful to work with and great to have around.

"I remember them both with huge affection, how they were 20-odd years ago, at that relatively uncomplicated time of their lives, two shining talents, gone far too soon.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What is Ice Princess about?

The main plot of Ice Princess follows Casey Carlyle (Trachtenberg) who is a teenager who gives up a Harvard scholarship to become a pro figure skater.

She meets skater Gen (Panettiere), who shows her the ropes and helps her to improve her technique using her computer.

The film also starred Kim Cattrall and Joan Cusack as Gen's and Casey's mothers.

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

They worked together on several projects (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star posted a lengthy statement (Instagram/@msbethanyjoylenz)

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has also spoken out (Instagram/@emmaroberts)

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

They worked together on the teen comedy-drama (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall, who starred as Panettiere’s onscreen mum in Ice Princess (2005), shared. “Gone far too soon.”

Masi Oka

In a heartfelt message to his Heroes co-star, Oka wrote on X: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…

“My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

The actress said it was a 'devastating loss' (Instagram/@jennaortega)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega - who worked with Panettiere on Scream VI (2023) - said: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Fellow Scream VI star Barrera also paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Jay Shetty

Shetty, who welcomed Panettiere on his On Purpose podcast just months ago, commented: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.

"My love and condolences to her family and fans.”