Ice Princess director breaks his silence after losing Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg
Home>Celebrity

Ice Princess director breaks his silence after losing Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg

Tim Fywell said they were an 'amazing pair', with 'very distinct personalities'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alli Harvey/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman

Topics: Michelle Trachtenberg, Celebrity, Disney

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: