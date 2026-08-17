Hayden Panettiere 'literally had to live by' advice on her meaningful tattoo after error aged 19
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Hayden Panettiere 'literally had to live by' advice on her meaningful tattoo after error aged 19

Greenville Police Department is investigating after Panettiere died just days before her 37th birthday

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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