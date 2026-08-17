Hayden Panettiere shared final post just weeks before her sudden death at 36
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Hayden Panettiere shared final post just weeks before her sudden death at 36

'Good times and good friends,' the Heroes star penned two weeks before her death

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: haydenpanettiere/Instagram

Topics: Instagram, Celebrity, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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