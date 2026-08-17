Nashville and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36
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Nashville and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Her representative described her as an ‘incredible light’ and a ‘force of nature’

Claire Reid

Claire Reid

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR
Claire Reid
Claire Reid

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