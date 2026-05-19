Hayden Panettiere has claimed she was flashed by an ‘Oscar winning’ actor at an 'industry' party when she was just 19-years-old.

The actor, who has been in the industry since she was just 11 months old, has recently released her candid memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

In the book, the Nashville actress claims an Oscar winning actor, who she did not name, ‘flashed his testicles' at the party which took place at her friends' California apartment.

It wasn’t a huge party, as Panettiere revealed in her memoir it was just herself, her friend and a ‘small group of men,’ who were gathered together, drinking and smoking.

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The Scream star, who was 19 at the time, recalled feeling uncomfortable during the get together, before the alleged incident happened.

Hayden Panettiere released her bombshell memoir (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“These men seemed to be a little too comfortable together, like they knew something I didn’t,” she wrote.

An hour later, the actor said she got up to leave the party, which is when she said the Oscar winner approached her.

She wrote that the unnamed star told her to ‘be careful when she leaves'.

"Someone spit their gum out somewhere, and I got some on my pants,” she claimed he said, before allegedly telling her to look down.

Recalling the alleged incident, she penned: “I looked down and recoiled. "This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly.”

The 34-year-old said that she wasn’t ‘hurt’ by the incident, but was left ‘in shock’.

Panettiere was 19 at the time of the alleged incident (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Prior to this, the star had said men in Hollywood had always been ‘respectful’ towards her.

“There may have been a peck on the lips here and an inappropriate comment there, but nothing had crossed a line,” she penned.

Before the release of her memoir, Panettiere, who recently came out as bisexual, said she was ‘groomed’ and pressured into becoming a child star.

As mentioned above, Panettiere made her debut on screen before the age of one, when she appeared in a commercial. She then went on to become a household name when she starred in the soap opera One Life to Live when she was just four years old.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her career, she said: "I was groomed. I was like a little soldier and I always have been. No was never an option. It was just, 'Here are your scenes, here’s your dialogue, memorize it.

“Hit the marks, do what your director tells you to do.' I took my marching orders.”