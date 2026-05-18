Comedian Nikki Glaser has revealed her rare fetish after claiming she lets her boyfriend sleep with other women - with one strict rule at the centre of the arrangement.

The realm of sexual fantasies and fetishes is broad and varied, with people discovering all kinds of unusual turn-ons and relationship dynamics.

And while 'cheating' in a traditional sense is usually off the table in most monogamous relationships, stand-up comedy star Nikki Glaser has revealed why her boyfriend getting it on with other women actually does something for her.

Best known for making history as the first ever solo female host of the Golden Globe Awards in 2025, Glaser is currently dating producer Chris Convy - a relationship which she admits has been 'on-and-off' since 2013.

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The comedian opened up about her rare fetish. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

But while claiming she would be happy to let her husband sleep with whoever his heart desires, there is one simple rule in place.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow, host of the Goop podcast, the comedian said: "I wouldn't mind if my boyfriend were to fool around with other women."

When Paltrow asked whether he had indeed sought pleasure outside of their relationship, she responded: "Yeah, like year ago there was a couple of times."

But laying down the law, she added: "I don't mind as long as the girl knows he's not going leave me for her."

She explained that she enjoys the 'competition' of thinking that maybe her partner would leave her for another women, noting that it makes the star 'step up' her game.

"I also think he's hot, and I'm like try this out," Glaser said.





But it's not the first time she's opened up about the fetish, which she claims is known as 'hot husband'.

Speaking with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she noted that the sex outside of the relationship 'doesn't work both ways'.

"It's not a two-way-street," she noted.

Glaser said: "I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that. But I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it."

She has long spoken openly about letting her partner sleep with other women. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

She also described the experience of talking about Convy's previous girlfriends as 'foreplay'.

"It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls," she said, "So, I'd ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, all the details about it and I would get revved up talking about it."