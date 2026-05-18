Elon Musk's baby mom Ashley St. Clair has claimed the multi-billionaire 'blocked' his ex Grimes, whom he has three children with, when she 'pleaded' with him for support.

Former MAGA influencer St. Clair, 27, has opened up about her experience of having a baby with the Tesla CEO in September 2024, in a lengthy tell-all TikTok video which now amassed nearly three million views.

St. Clair is the mother of Musk's 14th child, who she named Romulus St. Clair, and the pair have been embroiled in a legal battle over paternity and custody ever since.

Musk, 54, shares his 14 children with four different women - his first wife Justine Wilson, his ex-girlfriend Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and St. Clair.

Advert

A paternity test indicated that Musk is '99.9999%' the father of St. Clair's child,, but allegedly he offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month to keep quiet about the baby boy, per the Wall Street Journal.

Ashley St. Clair has opened up about her experience having a baby with Elon Musk (@asc.sys/Instagram)

After stating that she does not want her son to 'be a secret', she has posted several TikTok videos allegedly exposing Musk's 'secrecy and lies', claiming he has a 'complicated relationship with the truth'.

In her most recent exposé, the mom-of-two claimed that Musk had 'blocked' Grimes, who has long been vocal about the difficulties of co-parenting their three children with the tech mogul, when she 'pleaded' with him for child support.

"It just made me uncomfortable because mind you, I'm already a mother by the time I'm with Elon, so I'm viewing their interactions through the lens of a mother," St. Clair said in the clip.

She went onto claim: "There was one time when Claire [Grime's real name] was texting him, pleading for something like with the kids, and he just texts back 'I'm blocking you', and he blocked her."

She added that at the time, she was pregnant with his baby and felt her 'despair' as a mother.

"He has your kids and now you're blocked, this is crazy," she added.

After witnessing the interaction, the mom-of-two said she started to realise that she was going to have to 'protect' herself.

She claims that Musk blocked his former partner and musician Grimes when she asked for child support (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

She is also now suing xAI, the parent company Musk's X, after deepfake and explicit images of her as a child circulated on the platform.

St. Clair's court filing alleges: "X users dug up photos of St. Clair fully clothed at 14 years old and requested Grok undress her and put her in a bikini."

It further alleged that they generated an image which put the influencer, who is Jewish, 'in a string bikini covered with swastikas'.

UNILAD has reached out to Elon Musk's representatives for comment.