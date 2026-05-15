The UK's richest ten people have been revealed and all of their wealth combined is remarkably $494.67 billion less than Elon Musk's net worth.

Musk, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, is the richest person on the planet with an estimated net worth of close to $800 billion.

While there was a short period last year when the X owner was briefly not the richest person on the planet as he took on a leading role within the Trump administration, Musk soon took the crown once more by overtaking Larry Ellison in September last year.

The scale of Musk's wealth is evident when you look at the richest ten people from the UK, whose combined wealth is less than that of Musk.

Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and family

According to the Sunday Times' 2026 Rich List, the brothers are the richest individuals in the UK heading up the Hinduja Group, which has interests in banking, trucks, energy, media and healthcare.

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Starting off in India and Iran, the business soon went worldwide and skyrocketed.

Dheeraj Hinduja pictured in 2014 (Pradeep Gaur/Mint via Getty Images)

David and Simon Reuben and family

The brothers are involved in the likes of UK property, data centres, hotels and tech investments through Reuben Brothers, which has lead to their huge wealth.

They even have a US portfolio which is in excess of an eye-watering $5 billion.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik

Sir Leonard Blavatnik owns Warner Music via Access Industries and has spent a lot of his fortune in technology and entertainment investments.

He's also ventured into the world of oil, aluminium and media investments.

Idan Ofer

The shipping and industrial magnate has ventured into many businesses, including holding stakes in soccer clubs, Atlético Madrid in Spain and FC Famalicão in Portugal.

Ofer has also made his money in energy, chemicals and global infrastructure businesses.

Idan Ofer is one of the richest men in the UK (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family

The wealthy family controls Associated British Foods, which is the owner of British fashion store Primark.

The Weston household have also seen their fortune rise due to work in retail, food manufacturing and international consumer brands.

Christopher Harborne, Nik Storonsky, Alex Gerko, Manchester United FC owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as well as Igor and Dmitry Bukhman round out the top ten.

If you put all those numbers in perspective to Musk's net worth, it's actually quite startling.

The UK's ten richest combined is about 37% of Musk’s fortune, with the Tesla head honcho roughly $494.67 billion wealthier.

That's a lot of dollar...