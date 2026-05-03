Elon Musk previously responded to claims he had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne after it was alleged in the defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

A jury found Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post about domestic violence contained statements that were false, defamatory, and made with malice, which lead to Depp being awarded a total of $15 million in damages.

Heard, meanwhile, was awarded with $2 million following her countersuit.

A number of depositions were carried out during the six-week trial, including from Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Heard's former best friend, Raquel Pennington.

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He claimed 'Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp', which he claimed happened at a Los Angeles penthouse in 2016.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne pictured together in 2014 (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Following Heard's divorce to Depp, Musk dated the Aquaman star, though the Tesla founder insisted the allegations he slept with Heard and Delevingne had no substance.

Musk told Page Six in 2020: "Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this.

"Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing.

"I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

The X owner went on to say back then that Heard and Depp should have tried and resolved things without the pain of going through the courts.

He continued: "I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.

"Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Elon Musk denied having a three-way with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Musk also denied the claims at the time, saying in a statement: "Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent.

"Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later."

It's believed Musk has 14 children with four different women, Justine Wilson, Grimes, Shivon Zilis, and Ashley St. Clair.

Musk previously pledged to get full custody of the one-year-old he shares with St. Clair after he claimed the former MAGA activist might 'transition' the one-year-old boy.

However, St. Clair has never stated she is planning on 'transitioning' their young son, with the 27-year-old previously expressing regrets over comments she made in the past about the trans community.