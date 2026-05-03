Comedian Nick Cannon has come under fire after revealing on a podcast that he 'encourages' his 15-year-old son to date, while admitting the same rules don’t apply to his twin sister.

The TV star admitted that his daughter, Monroe, will 'always be his baby', while making an appearance the TMZ podcast yesterday (May 2).

Cannon, 45, received backlash after a clip from the episode went viral, in which he said his 15-year-old twins have a different set of rules to follow when it comes to dating.

The Masked Singer host shares the twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, after the couple divorced in 2016.

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"My son [Moroccan] has been dating, and I’ve allowed it, I encouraged it," he admitted.

"And my daughter," the star added, before the podcast host jumped in: "I hope you’ve been allowing it and encouraging that, too..."

To which Cannon responded: "No, absolutely not."

The Masked Singer star has opened up about his 15-year-old children dating. (FOX via Getty Images)

While confessing that he's aware of the 'double standard' at play, the star also said he feels the need to be 'more protective' of his daughter.

"I know I get in trouble a lot ‘cause I say things with my chest," he said, "But there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter."

The actor added: "I am more protective of my daughter because there [are] things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.

"Like, as we know, there are a certain type of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from."

However, the dad said that he's spoken extensively with Monroe about this, and has established some ground rules.

"We made a deal," he continued.

"If she can explain to me what’s going to happen on these dates, then she can go, your twin brother can go with you."

Cannon has 12 children, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, Halo, and the twins, Monroe and Moroccan.





Towards the end of the clip, he added: "Hopefully, we’re having these open conversations.

"My daughter tells me any and everything, and even though I’m apprehensive, like, if you can explain it to [me] ... I want you to have all the questions answered or whatever, and you make the best decision possible."

Celebrating the twin's birthday earlier this week, he posted on Instagram and wrote: "Got two 15 year olds on my hands now!!!! Happy Birthday to my first firstborns.

"I thank God and you for allowing me to be your Dad! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday!"