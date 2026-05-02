Seth Rogen has opened up about the unfiltered reason he doesn’t want children, after tying the knot with his wife, Lauren, in 2011.

The comedian has long been known for his honest and outspoken takes, but Rogen recently opened up about a more personal area of his life.

The 44-year-old married director and writer Lauren Rogen 15 years ago, on a hilltop vineyard at the Kunde Estate in Sonoma, California.

Their wedding was part of a three-day long celebration in Northern California's wine country, with a star-studded guest list, including Adam Sandler, Jonah Hill, Leslie Mann, and more.

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But despite many years of marriage, the star has been very candid about his views on having children, and admitted that both he and his wife have the same thoughts when it comes to bringing life into the world.

"It doesn't seem that fun," he said, speaking on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Seth Rogen has opened up about why he and his wife do not want children. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Canadian actor joked: "People describe having kids as brief glimmering moments of beauty, amongst a sea of pain. Whereas not having kids is just lovely all the time.

"There's none of that, it's just great all day."

Rogen went onto to confess that he doesn't feel like he's really 'missing out' on anything by not having children.

"I'm more doing stuff all the time and I'm looking at my wife, and we're like 'if we had kids, we couldn't do this. It wouldn't even remotely be on the table.'"

When Clarkson admitted parents carve out 'me time' to stay sane, the star added that all of his time is 'me time'.

"It's us time, we do it together," he said.

Rogen brutally added: "We don't need to have kids, also, won't the world not even be here in 30 years?

He spoke candidly about their reasons on the show. (Kelly Clarkson Show)

"I love my friends children, probably more than they do, it seems."

But the filmmaker isn't alone.

The US fertility rate hit a record low in 2025, continuing a near 20-year decline.

A growing number of young couples cite the cost of living, housing, and lifestyle preferences as reasons why they do not want children.

President Trump has called for a 'new baby boom' in response to the drop, after announcing in 2025 that his administration would be 'slashing' the cost of IVF treatment in the US.

"I'll be known as the fertilization president, and I'm very proud of it," he joked in March last year.