A school has made a final decision after suspending Arizona teacher Amy Beck, mom of TikTok star Noah Beck, following the resurfacing of an inappropriate video online.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week while the school, Coyote Hills Elementary School in Peoria, investigated the viral clip, which portrays the educator simulating oral sex on her famous son.

The video was allegedly posted by 24-year-old Noah in April 2020, but has resurfaced in recent weeks.

In the clip, the duo is seemingly miming a sex act while lip-syncing to Jay Rock’s track 'Kings Dead', which includes explicit lyrics about performing oral sex.

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And while the video is no longer on the TikTok star's account, it continues to draw criticism.

Following a week of leave, the school announced yesterday (May 2) that Beck will transition back into the classroom on Monday (May 4).

The 2020 video recently resurfaced online, leading to the teacher's suspension. (TikTok/@beck.noah)

Their statement read: "While we cannot discuss the specifics of her leave, please know that the district’s investigation concluded that Mrs. Beck’s actions outside of the workplace did not interfere with her ability to fulfil her teaching responsibilities."

The school added: "We recognize and greatly value the trust you place in our staff and school. Providing a safe, supportive, and respectful learning environment for all students remains our highest priority.

"We expect all staff members to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and character, both within and beyond the classroom, with an understanding of the impact their actions may have on the school community."

The teacher is also the mom of Haley Beck, who was fired from her teaching position at Centennial High School, after a Peoria Unified School District investigation found that she allegedly 'groomed' one of her students, USA Today reports.

Noah has a combined following of over 40 million on social media. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

The investigation allegedly cited over 4000 texts between the teacher and the student between June 21 to August 2, 2025, PEOPLE reports.

The mom and daughter work at different schools, but both facilities are located within the same school district.

Police are currently performing an 'additional investigation', and have recommended that the former teacher is charged with pandering - a class five felony which is punishable by up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

She could also face a fine of up to $150,000.

Noah, who has a combined following of over 40 million, has yet to comment on the incidents involving his sister or his mum.

UNILAD have reached out to Noah's representatives for comment.