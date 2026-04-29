Noah Beck’s mother, teacher Amy Beck, has been placed on administrative leave from the school she works at after a video of herself seemingly stimulating oral sex with her son surfaced online.

Beck, 24, gained a large following on TikTok after posting viral dancing and lip-syncing videos during the COVID pandemic. He has since amassed over 33 million followers on the platform, and has since landed himself a series regular role in the new Baywatch TV series.

However, a controversial video from the creator has resurfaced, which sees his mother Amy lip syncing to 'King’s Dead' by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake.

During the graphic lyrics, Beck can be seen pushing his mother Amy’s head down as he sticks his tongue out in front of the camera.

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Amy has since been placed on administrative leave from her teaching position at Coyote Hills Elementary School. The reason for the leave has not been confirmed, but many have been speculating that it’s due to the resurfaced video.

A resurfaced TikTok video has resulted in Noah Beck's mom, Amy Beck, being suspended from her job as a teacher (TikTok/@beck.noah)

In a statement to UNILAD, a spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District confirmed: "Mrs. Beck is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation due to videos circulating online.

"We can provide you with an update as soon as the investigation has concluded."

The spokesperson also shared the letter that was sent to families of the school by Julie Abbott, the Principal of Coyote Hills, which stated: "The district has started an investigation, and we will provide you with an update as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, we will have a substitute teacher who will provide the same high-quality education you have come to know and expect from Coyote Hills Elementary School.

"While I cannot share additional details on a personnel matter, please know this matter does not impact the safety of our students."

Noah Beck amassed a following in 2020 on TikTok before being set to star in Baywatch (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images).

The news comes shortly after Amy’s daughter Haley was fired from the same district for allegedly offering oral sex to an 18-year-old former student at Centennial High School.

The investigation allegedly cited over 4000 texts between the pair from June 21 to Aug. 2, 2025, PEOPLE reports.

It was reported that Haley was under investigation for a potential charge related to pandering.

Her attorney told The Arizona Republic in April, "Ms. Beck is entitled to due process. We are confident that a complete review of the facts will confirm her innocence.”

Noah was last active on TikTok one day ago, in which he posted a video of his house tour, which he captioned: “I realized I never did a full house tour - here is the room I spend the most time in,” as he showcased his cinema room.

UNILAD has contacted a rep for Noah Beck for comment.