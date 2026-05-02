Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara, has opened up about her 'challenging' childhood in the spotlight, while praising her A-list mom for their 'unique' relationship.

Zahara Marley Jolie, 21, is one of six children shared by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt - three of whom were adopted - after the couple married in 2014 following nearly a decade together, before separating in 2016.

Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia by the celebrity couple in 2005, when she was just six months old.

Speaking with TIME 100 Talk, Angelina opened up about her wonderful daughter, who she said is 'an extraordinary African woman'.

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"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children, and I have learned so much from her.

"She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of."

Angelina and Brad adopted Zahara when she was just a baby. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

But now, as a 21-year-old having grown up in the spotlight, Zahara has opened up about her 'challenging' childhood, despite praising her parents for their loving relationship, that she said is 'hard to put into words'.

On Sunday (April 26) the college student spoke at a mother-daughter brunch in Atlanta, which was also attended by Angelina.

As per a video posted on Instagram account @thejoliechronicles_, she said: "Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at six months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people."

The young woman added: "These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being."

The 21-year-old opened up about her special relationship with her mom. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zahara added that growing up in the public eye meant that 'special and intimate moments' were harder to find as a child, and that she and her siblings were often 'overwhelmed'.

"This has never stopped my mom from being curious about all that I'm learning in and outside of my classrooms at Spelman, and having many understandable questions about sorority life and my experiences," she continued.

"My family embraces the newness and strives to understand these meaningful organizations in my life as I share my experiences."

Angelina is also mom to children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.