Charlize Theron has said that she 'talked out of her ass' when she made remarks about the use of generative AI in movies.

The Mad Max star's comments came after Timothée Chalamet was widely criticized for saying that 'no one cares' about ballet and opera.

At an event at the University of Texas, Chalamet said that he did not want cinema to become like 'ballet or opera'.

He said: “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.”

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Theron was among those to roundly criticize Chalemet, saying at the time: “In about 10 years, I think AI is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live. And we shouldn’t shit on other art forms.”

Theron reflected on her comments in the interview (Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty)

Now, Theron has said that she was 'talking out of her ass' when she made the prediction about what AI will be capable of doing in 10 years' time.

In a video clip posted on social media, she told Variety: “Honestly, I talked out of my ass. I don’t know what’s going to happen in ten years, okay? Nobody does."

However, the celebrity stuck by her defence of live performance, adding: "But I assume that a living, live performance would be hard [to replicate]."

Theron quipped: "And then someone’s like, ‘There’s a dancing robot in Hong Kong’ - but he’s not Misty Copeland.”

She went on to say that people are just 'taking it day by day'.

Theron's words come at a time of increasing uncertainty and debate around the use of generative AI in film and TV.

Theron said she 'talked out of her ass' in her prediction, but stood by her stance on live performance (TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty)

The use has been heavily criticized by everyone from actors to graphic artists.

Recently, the Oscars have also taken a stance on the debate, ruling that AI-generated films or scripts will be ineligible for an Oscar.

The Academy has ruled that only acting which is 'demonstrably performed by humans' can be nominated, while writing 'must be human-authored' to be eligible.

AI usage has also been a major issue in recent strikes which have hit Hollywood.

There have also been several lawsuits form actors around the use of their likeness in AI-generated content, and California is also pursuing legislation to regulate the use of AI.