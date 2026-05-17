As Venezuela Fury officially tied the knot with Noah Price in a ceremony on the Isle of Man, off the coast of England, yesterday (Saturday 16 May), there was one unusual detail to her outfit that has taken social media by storm.

The world watched as the 16-year-old was walked down the aisle by her heavyweight boxer father, Tyson Fury.

With 18 bridesmaids wearing blue, Venezuela was seen wearing a white lace fishtail wedding gown, with a long and lavish train following after her.

But there was another detail that you might be surprised to learn she was wearing at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's as she said ‘I do’ to her new husband.

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As she walked away with 19-year-old Price, peeking out from underneath her dress was a choice of footwear you wouldn’t expect to see at such a formal event.

Venezuela Fury got married to her 19-year-old hubby (@parisvenezuela/ TikTok)

Crocs.

Reminiscent of the trend to wear Converse underneath your wedding or prom dress, Venezuela chose comfort over the prospect of blisters or even a broken ankle.

Having already made the commitment to wear them, per The Scottish Sun, if she couldn’t find the shoes she wanted, the teen followed through with her promise.

The bride, however, made a number of non-traditional moves during her entrance, such as holding her phone rather than a bouquet of flowers, having such a large number of bridesmaids, and wearing sunglasses.

Her wedding party was packed, with 13 children, such as niece Bambi Fury, Venezuela’s sisters, Valencia, eight, and Athena, four of Price’s family members, and five adults.

A very heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague was also there to accompany daughter Bambi to the UK island.

Tyson, who walked her down the aisle after she had dated Price for a year, was seen to be emotional on the day, telling the Daily Mail: “It was beautiful. She’s no longer a Fury.”

After the ceremony, he said: “That was my baby in there. You just don't realise it, families. She's been with me all my life.”

Anyway, back to the Crocs.

And she did it wearing Crocs! (Instagram/@mollymae)

People have been talking about it online, and as expected, the reactions have been mixed.

For some, the teen’s look wasn’t traditional, with some even calling it disrespectful to the church she married in.

An X user wrote: “How classy, wearing your crocs, your sunglasses and dashing up the aisle looking like she had diarrhoea. So respectful to the church.”

However, there were plenty of people there to defend her, as one person wrote in response to the negativity: "Wish I had worn crocs or trainers on my wedding day x."

Another said: “Well done wear what you want at your own wedding!"

What’s the harm in a pair of Crocs?