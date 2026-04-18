Sharon Osbourne’s apparent support for a Tommy Robinson rally has sparked a fresh backlash, as the charity was involved with cutting ties days after she appeared to confirm she would be attending the event in London.

The former X Factor judge, 73, previously left a comment on Instagram beneath a post promoting Robinson’s next ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march, which is set to take place on May 16.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a far-right, anti-Islam activist who previously co-founded the English Defence League.

In the video shared by Gauci Reports on Instagram, Robinson promoted the upcoming demonstration as another major rally in the capital, following a previous event in September that reportedly drew between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

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Centrepoint said the political activity ran counter to its charity values (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Now, homelessness charity Centrepoint has confirmed it has cut ties with Osbourne over her support for the rally.

The charity said it has ‘no plans to work together in the future’ after Osbourne publicly commented beneath the post: Osbourne commented: “See you at the march.”

Robinson said in the video: "It's the date the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government."

Osbourne then replied: "See you at the march."

A spokesperson for Centrepoint has since clarified the charity’s position, saying, as reported by The Independent: “Political activity like this runs counter to our values and our long history of supporting young people regardless of their background, religion or ethnicity.”

They added: “If we want young people to thrive in this country, then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind.”

Osbourne had previously supported Centrepoint through an Omaze campaign, which helped raise funds by offering people the chance to win a luxury house.

Although she had been referred to as an ambassador in connection with that campaign, the charity has now stressed she was ‘not an official ambassador for Centrepoint’.

Robinson was released from prison in May 2025 after serving seven months behind bars for contempt of court.





The case followed his loss in a libel claim brought by Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi, after Robinson was ordered to stop repeating claims about him.

He was later jailed after continuing to share material about the teenager, having originally been sentenced to 18 months.

Robinson’s upcoming May ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally will also have counter-protesters expected to be present.

A previous counter-demonstration, called March Against Fascism and organised by Stand Up To Racism, saw people gather in Russell Square with placards reading ‘Refugees welcome’ and ‘Oppose Tommy Robinson’.

Osbourne’s support for the rally comes after she recently spoke about the possibility of standing in local elections in Birmingham.

Speaking about the situation at the time, Osbourne said: "This has nothing to do with racism. I think I’m gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council. I’m serious."