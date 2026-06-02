50 Cent has weighed in after an intimate video involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and model Daphne Joy began circulating online.

Daphne Joy, whose real name is Daphne Narvaez, has since responded to the video with a long and since-deleted statement in which she said that she did not consent to the clip being shared, saying: "The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on."

The tape reportedly originates in a 'freak-off' party hosted by Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in the court case.

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Since the video started circulating on social media, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has weighed in on the situation.

Jackson has a previous connection to the actress and model (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

What 50 Cent said

Jackson took to his Instagram profile, where he posted two stills from the footage alongside accompanying captions.

In the first, he wrote: "She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."

The caption for the second image read: "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL."

What is Jackson's connection to Narvaez?

She and Jackson also have a child together, with their son Sire, who he referred to in his comments, being born in 2012.

The pair dated between 2011 and 2012, and have since had a relationship that has been strained at times.

Jackson filed for sole custody of their son after she was named in a lawsuit against Combs as a 'sex worker' in March 2024.

In March 2024, Narvaez accused Jackson physical and sexual assault, leading him to sue her for defamation before dropping the suit in September 2024.

The pair share a child together (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Narvaez is an actress, model, and entrepreneur who had a role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, as well as starting her own swimwear line, and having an OnlyFans page.

Writing on her company page, she said: "For as long as I can remember I have always been a curvaceous woman.

"It took me so long to embrace my curves and not only do I embrace it now, I feel empowered by every feminine curve on my body. Designing pieces with a women’s curves and comfort in mind, has always been a dream of mine."

UNILAD has approached representatives of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Curtis Jackson, and Daphne Narvaez for comment.