Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Cassie has permanently moved out of the US a year on from testifying in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex crimes trial, after which she received a multi-million dollar settlement.

In 2025, the singer spent four harrowing days on the stand as the prosecution's star witness in Diddy's high-profile federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

During her testimony, she provided graphic details about her decade-long, abusive relationship with the music mogul, who she met in 2005 when she was just 19, and he was 37.

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Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Now, it has emerged that she has left the US for good.

Cassie has left the United States following the sex trafficking trial of ex partner Diddy (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

'I do not intend to move back to the United States'

As per court documents filed in May 2026 for her ongoing legal battle with male escort Clayton Howard, Cassie confirmed that she was no longer living in California.

The star confirmed: "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States."

This comes after Cassie allegedly received a multi-million dollar settlement following a November 2023 lawsuit against her ex.

According to TMZ, she reportedly received a $30 million settlement following allegations of abuse by Diddy - $20 million from her former partner, while the rest came from a hotel where an assault was filmed on camera.

Cassie reportedly received a $30 million settlement following allegations of abuse by Diddy (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Cassie would 'exchange the settlement for a life free of freak offs'

During the proceedings, the star noted that she would, however, exchange the money for a life free of the 'freak offs', which she said caused her physical injuries and stifled her career as a singer.

"I would have agency and autonomy," she said.

The alleged drug-fueled 'freak offs' became a focal point of Diddy's seven-week trial, and were referred to as highly orchestrated, drug-fueled sex marathons that he organized, directed, and recorded.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison in 2025 (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Cassie maintains that she was coerced into the sessions and claimed that they would sometimes go on for days at a time.

Howard, a male sex worker, is suing both her and Diddy, after claiming he was hired by the pair for the 'freak offs'.

He claims that Cassie gave him a sexually transmitted disease, and allegedly got an abortion after she manipulated him into taking ecstasy and having unprotected sex, which he says resulted in a pregnancy.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org