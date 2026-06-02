A model has said her 'heart is breaking' after a sex tape involving her and Sean 'Diddy' Combs leaked onto the internet.

Daphne Joy, who is the mother of 50 Cent's child, put out the lengthy statement, which has since been deleted.

This allegedly involved one of Diddy's 'freak off' parties, and involved a woman, since identified as Joy, and an escort having intercourse while Combs was watching.

Combs, 56, was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

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The footage began to circulate on social media, and Joy - whose real name is Daphne Narvaez - has since reacted to it with a long statement in which she claimed that she had been 'blackmailed' prior to its release, according to a report in US Weekly.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison (C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty)

In her statement, she said: “It’s still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love.

"The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on."

She went on to claim that she was later allegedly approached by a 'media outlet' to say that they had the tape and were approaching her for comment.

"It was the first time I ever fainted in my life," she wrote. "Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge porn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it."

The model went on to thank the unnamed company for how they had handled the situation, writing: "I know they are probably reading this and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing. Even though years later… It’s come back to haunt me again.”

Joy said that the video's reemergence had been 'triggering' and 'painful'.

“I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship," she said. "Seeing myself so lost is excruciating.

"I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there, and tell her that wasn’t love and she didn’t need to do this for love."

The clip has circulated on social media (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

She added: "My heart is breaking as I type this."

The statement continued: “I wish so many things were different, but I can’t take back the hands of time. I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again.

"I want to love and protect myself so much that I’ll never come across such a harmful environment again. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me.

"I am precious, I am special, I am worthy… this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost.”

Daphne Joy was previously named in a lawsuit against Diddy

Daphne Joy pictured in 2024 (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Back in 2024, Joy was named in a lawsuit from Diddy's former producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, including her on a list of women allegedly paid a monthly stipend to 'act as Mr. Combs’ sex worker'.

Joy said at the time: "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am sex worker is 100% false and character assassination.

"I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

But despite Joy denying the claims in Jones' lawsuit, 50 Cent's representative cited the allegations as the reason the rapper started pursuing sole custody of the pair's 13-year-old son Sire Jackson.

They told People: "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire."

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Sly Diggler and Daphne Joy for a comment.