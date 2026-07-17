A doctor has revealed the key differences between a ‘routine stomach bug’ and cyclosporiasis amid the ongoing outbreak in the US.

Since May, an outbreak of Cyclospora has been spreading across the United States with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and public health officials continuing to investigate.

Over 1,644 people are believed to have been infected with the illness, with 94 hospitalisations but no deaths reported so far, as per the CDC.

In the latest update, officials have linked the multistage outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations across five states.

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But how do you know if you’ve contracted cycolspora or if you’ve simply got a standard stomach bug?

Well, emergency physician based in South Carolina, Kenneth Perry, has since spoken out, explaining the key differences to ascertain whether your upset stomach may be something more serious.

A health expert has explained when symptoms could be an indication of something more sinister (Getty Stock Photo)

Dr Perry tells Fox News Digital the key comparisons to be made between a standard stomach bug and cyclosporiasis is how long the two illnesses tend to last and how nasty the symptoms end up getting.

Cyclosporiasis is 'an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis,' the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

People can become infected by Cyclospora cayetanensis by ingesting food or water that contains it, the parasite spreading through faeces but can also spread through fruits or vegetables which have been exposed to contaminated water.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can include 'watery diarrhea' alongside 'frequent' and 'sometimes explosive bowel movements' - the parasite infecting the small intestine specifically.

These symptoms can be mirrored by a routine stomach bug, however, Dr Petty notes standard stomach bugs typically sort themselves out within 24 to 48 hours, however, if these symptoms last longer than two days, they could be a sign of cyclosporiasis.

A stomach bug is a common symptom (Getty Stock Photo)

Cyclosporiasis also typically results in ‘far more profound watery, foul-smelling diarrhoea and abdominal cramping’ alongside extreme nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss.

Now, this all sounds pretty nasty and while it certainly is to experience, it’s reassuring to know cyclosporiasis is not typically life-threatening.

Nevertheless, Dr Perry urges anyone who suspects they may have cyclosporiasis and not just a regular stomach bug to go to the emergency department if experiencing the above symptoms.

You can also check the FDA and CDC food safety alerts to check whether you may’ve been in contact with a certain Taco Bell location.

The outbreak is being closely monitored, with a spokesperson for the FDA telling CBS News: "The FDA and the CDC continue to monitor case counts and cluster activity.

"Additionally, the FDA is aware of the ongoing investigation of Cyclospora illnesses in Michigan and is engaged with state partners to assist in an outbreak response. FDA's scientists and investigators work closely with state partners, international regulators — through mutual recognition agreements — and industry stakeholders to drive compliance with food safety regulations."