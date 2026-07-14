Federal investigators now probing Taco Bell over outbreak of parasite that causes ‘explosive diarrhea’

Taco Bell is reportedly being investigated in connection to a parasite outbreak in America.

Taco Bell has become one of the most popular food chains in the US and serves millions of Americans each day.

However, some customers of late have been greeted with a sign at some of the establishments that several of its fresh items were not available.

The sign read: "We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall."

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The recall came after a nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis, which is 'an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis', the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states.

The CDC adds that this particular parasite – that contaminates fresh produce – can cause 'watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements'.

More than 80 people in the US have been hospitalized with cyclosporiasis (Getty Stock Images)

The Cleveland Clinic says other symptoms of cyclosporiasis include:

Loss of appetite

Bloating, including burping and farting

Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Low-grade fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Initially, it was unclear if Taco Bell removing several of its fresh ingredients had anything to do with the outbreak, but now it's been reported that the fast food chain is being investigated by federal and state authorities to see whether it contributed to the spread of the parasite.

Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post on the basis of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Per the newspaper, more than 80 people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak. At the time of writing, there have been no deaths.

Michigan alone has reported over 3,000 cases, The Independent said. Typically the state only has around 50 cases a year.

Other states affected include Illinois, Virginia, Ohio, and New York.

Taco Bell is reportedly being investigated (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

One of the insiders who spoke to The Post said that one of hospitalized patients told investigators that they had eaten at Taco Bell before falling unwell. However, others who have become sick say they had not eaten at the food chain.

It's believed that leafy lettuce is the source of the spread, but authorities have not yet identified a specific produce grower or supplier responsible for the multi-state outbreak.

Whether Taco Bell is linked to the outbreak or not, an insider said: "It’s good the chain has already voluntarily stopped serving a number of items."

Taco Bell Corp. told Fox News Digital in an email: "The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer.

"While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities."

UNILAD has reached out to Taco Bell for comment.