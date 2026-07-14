Federal investigators now probing Taco Bell over outbreak of parasite that causes ‘explosive diarrhea’
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Federal investigators now probing Taco Bell over outbreak of parasite that causes ‘explosive diarrhea’

More than 80 people have been hospitalized as a result of the parasite outbreak

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Taco Bell, US News, Food and Drink, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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