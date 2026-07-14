A family home in Maryland has been left almost completely destroyed after one of the household's dogs accidentally set off a toaster, sparking a fire that ripped through the property.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a house on Foxglove Court at around 5.30pm last Friday after flames engulfed the home, according to Abingdon Fire Company.

Crews managed to bring the blaze under control within around 20 minutes, but not before it caused significant damage and tragically claimed the lives of several family pets.

Neighbours were able to rescue two dogs, named Bo and Addie, from the property before firefighters arrived.

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However, officials confirmed that a third dog, named Dakota, along with two cats, died in the fire.

Nobody was at home when the fire broke out, and no people were injured, according to a report by Fox.





Did anybody die in the fire?

Fire chiefs determined the extraordinary cause of the blaze after reviewing evidence from the scene.

One of the family's dogs had jumped up onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activated the toaster, which then ignited nearby flammable items and triggered the fire.

Ring home security footage reportedly captured the entire moment, showing the dog wandering across the countertop and knocking against items with its paws shortly before the fire started.

Deputy state fire marshals have since officially ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.

In an unexpected twist, the very dog responsible for triggering the fire was among those rescued by neighbours and survived unharmed.

Amid the devastation, the family's bearded dragon also managed to defy the odds. The reptile was later found alive at the scene and, after spending 24 hours in critical care, ultimately survived the ordeal.

The dog is seen in the video pawing things on top of the kitchen surface, before flames engulf the house (Fox Baltimore)

The scale of destruction to the property has been described as extensive, with the home suffering severe fire, soot, smoke and water damage throughout.

Officials have estimated the structural damage alone at around $150,000, with a further $50,000 worth of damage caused to the contents inside the home.

Incidents like this are more common than many pet owners might expect.

The fire has allegedly caused nearly $200,000 worth of damage (The Aegis)

According to the American Red Cross, pets are responsible for causing roughly 1,000 house fires across the US every year, most commonly by accidentally activating unattended stoves or knocking over flammable objects such as space heaters.

These incidents are believed to contribute to the estimated 40,000 pets that die in residential fires annually in the US.

Abingdon Fire Company released images of the house burning (Abingdon Fire Company)

A remarkably similar incident unfolded in Connecticut back in June, when a family dog jumped up in an attempt to reach something on the stove.

Investigators in that case confirmed the dog had inadvertently switched on the appliance by hitting one of the stove's knobs, causing the house to burn down.