Criminals are everywhere, and sometimes their crimes can be random. However, there are some things that criminals do that tip off law enforcement about how they choose victims.

From petty crimes to the major players, criminals come in all shapes and sizes, and with so many different methods and preferences, knowing what they are looking for can be almost impossible.

How do you protect your house if you don’t know what they’re looking for or what attracts them to your property?

Well, thankfully, a former Royal Marine has the answers.

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He took to social media to explain what burglars look for when choosing a target, which you can use to repel them from your home.

Robin, aka @dutchintheusa on TikTok, revealed four things in particular that top the list of attractive house qualities.

Robin explained what to watch out for (Getty Stock Images)

He captioned the video: “Think your home is ‘safe enough’? A burglar only needs a few seconds to decide if your house is an easy target. Here are 4 things criminals often look for.”

The ex-Marine said: “Most break-ins are crimes of opportunity. A few simple changes can make your home look like more trouble than it’s worth.”

Lights

First, he said a well-lit entrance gravitates criminals like a moth to a flame because they think the home must be void of people.

So, having a well-lit entrance could prevent intruders from targeting you.

This can even be the case if you have motion sensor lighting.

Robin said: “If you have lights that turn on when you walk up to the house, they don't like that.”

Home Security

The next thing a robber might look for is a security system, such as a camera, Ring Doorbell or anything that would alert a person to their presence.

That also brought Robin to his next step that comes into the security aspect: dogs.

There’s nothing more terrifying to a robber than a dog in a home they’re trying to steal from.

Not only can they bark and alert people to them, but they can also cause a criminal major harm.

A home without locks is also a nice prospect, so ensuring you have those in place could deter a person from attempting to break in.

Robin said: “Consider visible secondary locks or reinforcing strike plates to signal extra effort is required.”





Hiding Places

They might also look for places to lay low and sneak around in, like shrubs and bushes, which Robin said: “Keep vegetation trimmed, maintain clear sightlines to entry points and place thorny or low-maintenance plants beneath windows to discourage close approaches.”

Signs no-one is there

As another tip, he also said to keep your home looking like it’s lived in, and avoid things stacking up outside which could make a person think the home has been unoccupied for some time.

He said: “Accumulated packages, overflowing mailboxes and empty driveways for days advertise absence.”

Instead, he suggested: “Arrange package deliveries, request mail holds when away, use timed lights or run a car occasionally to create normal activity cues.”

Basically, he says you need to follow this rule of thumb, per his caption:

1. Unlocked doors or windows – The easiest way in is the one that’s already open.

2. A dark property – Poor lighting creates hiding spots and makes it easier to approach unnoticed.

3. Signs no one is home – Packages piling up, overflowing mailboxes, or no cars for days can be a giveaway.

4. Easy places to hide – Tall bushes, privacy fences, or overgrown landscaping near doors and windows provide cover.