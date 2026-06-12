More than four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the search for the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has taken a significant new turn, with an anonymous tip leading volunteer searchers to 25 unmarked graves just across the US-Mexico border.

TMZ reported on Thursday that a group of volunteer searchers called Buscando Corazones Nogales received an anonymous tip connected to the Guthrie investigation, which directed them to a remote area near the border.

The group was assisted by the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons in searching the site on Wednesday.

Twenty-five unmarked graves were reportedly found, though there was no sign of Nancy Guthrie among them.

Statement regarding information circulating online related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/qfXtZLP0RV — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 11, 2026





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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed the development in a statement on Thursday. "We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico," he said. "At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information."

Nancy Gutherie has been missing since February (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

How long has Nancy Guthrie been missing?

Nancy disappeared from her home just outside of Tucson in the early hours of February 1. She has not been found, and local authorities have not publicly named any suspects in the months since.

The case has proven exceptionally difficult to crack. Sheriff Nanos has previously described the investigation as particularly "sensitive" due to the limited DNA evidence recovered so far. "What really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs," he said earlier this month.

"You don't want to jeopardise not just the integrity of this case, but the integrity of DNA as a supplement to law enforcement work."

He also acknowledged last month that he was not personally in contact with the Guthrie family regarding case updates, telling People magazine that communication runs through his team as and when needed.

TMZ reported on Thursday that a group of volunteer searchers called Buscando Corazones Nogales received an anonymous tip connected to the Guthrie investigation, which directed them to a remote area near the border (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

How much is the Nancy Gutherie reward?

The Guthrie family raised the reward for information leading to Nancy's return to $1 million back in February. That figure has since climbed further, with the FBI separately offering $202,500, bringing the total available reward to more than $1.2 million.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, returned to her presenting duties on the Today show in April after taking time away following her mother's disappearance. She has continued to appeal publicly for information.

On Sunday June 7, she shared a religious painting depicting Christ's ascension on her Instagram story alongside the words: "Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out. Bring her home."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.