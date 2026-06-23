Savannah Guthrie has spoken out after an alleged ransom note suggested her 84-year-old mother is now dead five months on from her disappearance in January.

The Today show host broke down in tears on-air as she addressed rumors of an alleged ransom note regarding the whereabouts of her elderly mother Nancy, who officers believe was taken from her home in the early hours of February 1.

In an emotional statement while presenting the NBC program, Savannah said: "I don’t have any comment on this story and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here.

"And so since I am I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people - to really to beg people - to come forward. Somebody knows something."

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It's the second alleged ransom note that has been obtained during the heartbreaking disappearance case, after the first chilling note many weeks ago insisted the elderly woman was 'safe but scared' while demanding $4 million in Bitcoin.

The TV presenter broke down in tears while on-air this morning (NBC)

But the second note made the alarming claim that Nancy - who suffered from a critical heart condition - had died and been buried in nature, according to ABC News.

The 54-year-old TV presenter continued: "This is a new story today that is on your radar but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live everyday."

She noted that their family are in 'agony and cannot be at peace'.

The 84-year-old went missing earlier this year (NBC)

"No matter how much I try to come out here everyday and smile and find that joy - and I will, I promise I will - this is the moment to tell you we need your help, we’re begging for your help and I’m not going to miss that opportunity."

Sharing a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story, Savannah simply penned: "Please. Bring her home."

Officers working on the case told CBS News that the notes are believed to be connected, having been sent from the same person with the same digital IP address.

The FBI have said since February 1, it has received more than 13,000 tips in relation to the case, including 4,000 in the 24 hours after the doorbell camera footage was released on February 11.

Footage showed a male who is between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in (175-177cm) tall with an average build, who investigators believe may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

January 31 - Nancy’s last appearance

Nancy Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie Guthrie’s house for dinner at around 5:32 pm.

She was dropped home by her family a few hours later.

Her garage door opened at approximately 9:48pm and closed at 9:50pm, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” he added.

February 1 - Nancy reported missing

Nancy’s doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47am and the software detected movement around 25 minutes later.

At 2:28am, the 84-year-old’s pacemaker app is disconnected from her cellphone.

After Nancy’s friend notified her family that she missed church, they checked on her home at 11:56am and discovered she was missing.

They notified 911 at 12:03pm, and police arrived at 12:15pm.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 (Pima County Sheriff's Department/X)

February 2 - ‘I believe she was abducted’

Sheriff Nanos told CBS News he believed Guthrie was ‘abducted’ in the middle of the night.

“She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly,” he added.

February 3 - Alleged ransom notes

Several media outlets reported receiving ‘ransom notes’ which allegedly demanded a large sum of Bitcoin to be sent for Nancy’s release.

Nanos said they were looking into the ‘possible ransom note(s)’ and confirmed the blood found on the porch of Nancy's property was also hers.

February 4 - Savannah Guthrie speaks out

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for their mother’s return.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her.”

Savannah and her siblings have spoken out several times (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 5 - FBI reward

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward ‘for information leading to the recovery’ of Nancy.

Camron Guthrie posted another video, saying: “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you.”

February 6 - ‘New message’

Authorities said they were ‘aware of a new message’ which was sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD.

The sheriff's department said investigators were ‘conducting follow-up’ at Nancy’s home and ‘surrounding areas’.

February 7 - ‘We will pay’

Nancy’s children posted a video to social media in which Savannah appeared to address the alleged abductor.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, before adding: “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Authorities were seen leaving Annie’s home with a bag after 10:30 pm. As per PEOPLE, one official was reportedly seen wearing blue gloves.

February 10 - New images of armed suspect released

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, they show ‘an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance’.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Savannah wrote: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Authorities announced that they had detained a man for questioning ‘during a traffic stop’; however, he was released the following day.

The FBI shared the surveillance footage (FBI Director Kash/X)

February 12 - First description of suspect shared

The FBI said: “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

It also increased the reward to $100,000.

February 15 - Glove discovered

A glove discovered near Nancy’s property appeared to match those worn by the suspect seen on the doorbell camera, the FBI said. It was one of ‘approximately’ 16 collected by authorities.

However, later tests found that it did not have any matches in the national DNA database.

February 16 - Guthrie family ‘cleared’ as suspects

“To be clear … the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

February 24 - Guthrie family offer new reward

In addition to the FBI’s reward, the family announced a personal reward of up to $1 million.

“Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now,” Savannah said.

The family have offered a new reward (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 25 - Federal prosecutors and FBI visit Nancy's home

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” said Timothy Courchaine, US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

March 2 - Savannah seen outside her mother's home

According to the Associated Press, the Today host was seen placing flowers at the property with her family.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she penned on Instagram.

March 25 - Savannah gives first TV interview since her mother's disappearance

"It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through. I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now," Savannah told Today in a preview of the interview ahead of it airing in full.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”