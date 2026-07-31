Nancy Guthrie ‘died soon after she was kidnapped’ never-before-seen ransom note claims
Home>News>US News

breaking

Nancy Guthrie ‘died soon after she was kidnapped’ never-before-seen ransom note claims

Today (July 31) marks six months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Arizona

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: