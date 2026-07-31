A woman is fighting to keep her home after it went up for sale with her still living inside.

The unusal situation has gained attraction after the listing of the Colorado property, which is being sold for $215,280, was shared on Twitter.

The page, called Zillow Gone Wild, shows the home in Nunn and the strange situation surrounding its sale...

Part of the listing states: "The Listing Agent does not have access to the property, has never been inside the property, and can not speak to the condition of the property, mechanicals, appliances, or any other contents."

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Not only that, should somebody be interested in buying the property they cannot go in either and people are explicitly told not to disturb the residents inside.

"Buyer assumes the property in its current, unknown, as-is condition with the occupants in place," it adds.

A property that's for sale in Colorado has gone viral for an unusual reason (KING 5 Seattle)

Why is the priority being sold with someone inside?

Tori McMechan lives inside the Colorado home, having moved in with her late husband in 2006. He later died in a car crash and McMechan says the house is the last thing he purchased for her before his passing.

But for the last 16 years she has been fighting the bank to keep her home. There's been six foreclosure filings since 2010, according to KING 5 Seattle. Foreclosure is a legal process where a lender takes back a property because the borrower fails to make required mortgage payments.

"This is where I raised my children," she told the news channel.

Apparently McMechan wants to be officially evicted from the property so that she can have a jury trial.

Also speaking to 9News, McMechan hit out at the bank for being 'unwilling' to work with her. Supposedly her payments have been refused because the lease was her late husband's name on the lease.

"We took out the loan, the actual loan on this house, in '06," she said, adding: "In 15 years, 2021, this home would have been paid off.

What people are saying about the listing

Over 4,000,000 have viewed the now-viral Zillow Gone Wild post and shared their thoughts on the undeniably unusual listing – which has been up for two months.

"I’ve never seen a house being sold as a mystery box," one person said.

"Lmao the description explains why this will not be your house if you buy it," wrote a second.

A third suggested: "Buying occupied sight unseen in Colorado means half a year of eviction hearings and fat legal bills… unless you know how to sweet talk them out the door real nice."

"This is the wildest home listing I've ever seen," a different person penned.

McMechan agrees that the listing is strange. She said, per Cleveland.com: "The ad is unreal, right? Who would buy a home sight unseen with an occupant still in it?"