Unusual Colorado home listing warns buyers they'll have to remove the current 'occupant'
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Unusual Colorado home listing warns buyers they'll have to remove the current 'occupant'

The Zillow listing says that the agent selling the property has never been inside of it

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: KING 5 Seattle

Topics: Property, Viral, US News, Colorado

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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