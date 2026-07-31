Mom left in coma after car accident stunned family with 3-word message she wrote when she woke up

A mom from the United Kingdom's family were told to 'prepare for the worst' after she was placed in an induced coma. However, after defying all odds, she woke up and delivered them a heartfelt message.

Support worker Jenny Leinster was on her way to work on June 25 when a devastating car accident struck. After suffering a severe traumatic brain injury she was rushed to an Intensive Care Unit for around a week. Doctors then performed a sedation hold to see if she would wake up, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

After further testing, further damage to the brain was found, and it was then when the family, including daughter Sophie, and family friend Freddie, were told to 'prepare for the worst'.

Sophie tells UNILAD she began to 'grieve her mom' after the devastating talk from doctors.

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However, after defying all odds, Jenny awoke just 48 hours later, which her daughter describes as a 'miracle'. "I just couldn't believe it," she says.

Jenny's family were told to 'prepare for the worst' (Image: Sophie Leinster)

Despite being unable to communicate after regaining conciousness, Jenny delivered a heartwarming three word written message to her family. 'I love you'.

Jenny's daughter Sophie says of the moment: "I was just next to her bed and I had my notepad and next to me and a pen and I just thought, 'well you know she can't communicate verbally you know maybe she can read, or maybe she can write.'

At the time, Jenny's right side was completely paralyzed. Sophie recalls placing the notepad and pen in front of her mother, and placing the pen in her left hand.

It was then when Jenny wrote the heartwarming three word message: "I love you," to her family, which Sophie says shows how loving her mother is.

"That was the first bit of communication we had from her," she says. "It really kind of shows the person that she is, because for a lot of people in that situation, they'd be really scared and wouldn't understand why they're in the hospital. They'll be asking things like 'Why am I here?'

"But the first thing my mom wanted to communicate with us was how much she loved us."

Sophie describes the moment as being 'the first time she felt like her mom was still there'.

Jenny wrote a heartfelt message for her family when she gained consciousness (Image: Sophie Leinster)

Since then, Sophie and Freddie say that Jenny has communicated verbally 'with small words quite quietly'. She's had her ventilator removed and is now breathing for herself.

Small improvements are happening each day, as Freddie adds: "It's such a critical time now as Jenny really needs to start accessing the rehab care and specialist input. As much as we can do for her at this point onwards in that first six months, then that will kind of determine what her outcome is, ultimately."

They say they've been living in a 'state of uncertainty' since the crash, and because brain injuries are so different for everyone, doctors have said they won't be able to give Jenny's family a prognosis - i.e. a likely outcome - for a year. It will take up to a year of 'intense neurological rehabilitation' for the family to be certain on Jenny's quality of life going forward.

The pair have set up a GoFundMe for Jenny, and say the support has been 'overwhelming'.

"My mom's just a person who's poured herself into the community, friends, family, all her life. And so it's just been so lovely to see. It just shows how truly loved she is," Sophie adds.

"She's an amazing caregiver and has been her whole life. She struggles to accept accept help but she's just so willing to give it, now she needs all the help she can get.

"Our life has completely changed now, and it will never be the same again. It's just crazy how that can happen in a second."