Mom left in coma after car accident stunned family with 3-word message she wrote when she woke up
Home>News>Health

Mom left in coma after car accident stunned family with 3-word message she wrote when she woke up

Jenny defied all odds, with her daughter Sophie describing the moment she woke up as a 'miracle'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Sophie Leinster

Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: