Man who tried to go 30 days without protein shares impact it had on his body
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Man who tried to go 30 days without protein shares impact it had on his body

Manuel Enrique Marin Colorado said it was physically and mentally challenging

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: @manuelenriqueee/YouTube

Topics: Health, Fitness, YouTube

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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