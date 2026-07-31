AFC urges FIFA to undertake 'urgent review' in clear message opposing controversial plan
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AFC urges FIFA to undertake 'urgent review' in clear message opposing controversial plan

They say 'football should have never been placed in such a position'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Topics: Football, World Cup

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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