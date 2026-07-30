European countries set to boycott 2030 World Cup if FIFA go ahead with controversial plan
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European countries set to boycott 2030 World Cup if FIFA go ahead with controversial plan

Many European soccer teams aren't happy with Gianni Infantino's future plans for the soccer tournament

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Topics: World Cup, Sport, World News, Europe, Football

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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