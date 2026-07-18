White House take firm position after Argentina hold up controversial Falklands banner at World Cup
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White House take firm position after Argentina hold up controversial Falklands banner at World Cup

The UK government called for an investigation into the incident...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Football, US News, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones