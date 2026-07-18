White House take firm position after Argentina hold up controversial Falklands banner at World Cup

The White House has defended the Argentina soccer players who held up a controversial banner referencing the Falklands after a World Cup match this week.

The South American country booked their place in the World Cup final in New York by defeating England 2-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday (July 15).

But it was what happened after the final whistle that made all the headlines after a few Argentina players held up a banner in the celebrations which read 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - translating to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

FIFA's strict stance on political messaging at the World Cup has lead to the governing body launching an investigation.

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The controversial banner was held by a number of Argentina players (MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for FIFA said: "As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

The White House has since defended the Argentina soccer players' rights to free speech, with the Trump administration's FiFA task force head, Andrew Giuliani, telling reporters on Friday (July 17): "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America.

"And in terms of the ability, the opportunity to be able to make statements, [Argentina] has the ability to do that in the United States of America."

Andrew Giuliani has defended Argentina (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the outgoing British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer took a very different stance earlier this week.

"The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are," they said.

"Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.

"More broadly, potential action is a matter for Fifa, but it’s been a fantastic World Cup and we’ve said throughout that politics should stay out of football."

The Falklands territory explained

The remote group of islands situated some 300 miles off the coast of Argentina is overseas British territory, though the two nations have previously gone to war over the region.

A ten-week conflict in 1982 claimed the lives of 655 Argentine military personnel, 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.

The Falkland Islands have been British territory since 1841, while Argentina claim the islands are theirs.

Following Argentina's match with England this week, the Argentine vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, penned on X: "It wasn't just another match. The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."