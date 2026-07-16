FIFA punishment Argentina could face as players hold Falklands banner after England match

Argentina could face heavy sanctions from FIFA after breaking a strict rule just minutes after their World Cup semi-final victory over England, landing them a coveted spot in the final.

A number of the country's players celebrated their historic win by holding a banner supporting Argentina's claims to the Falkland Islands.

The team were pictured showcasing the words 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

But the finalists may face severe punishment from FIFA following the controversial move, as the association prohibits political messaging by players.

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In 2014, FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association $27,000 after its players held up a banner with the same wording before a friendly match against Slovenia.

And while FIFA are yet to respond to the politically-motivated move that occurred during the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night (July 15), the official regulations state: "For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA."

The country's vice president also got involved with the political celebration. (Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Football Association's rules specifically state: "Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

"Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo."

The Falkland Islands territory explained

The Falkland Islands are overseas British territory, but the two nations went to war over the region, which is situated 300 miles off the coast of Argentina, between April to June 1982.

During the 74-day conflict, 655 Argentine, 255 British servicemen, and three people from the islands lost their lives.

In the aftermath of the war, the UK's Conservative government won the 1983 general election while the Argentine government’s defeat led to rioting and the eventual collapse of the junta, a civic-military dictatorship that ruled the country from March 24, 1976, to December 10, 1983.

England were knocked out of the tournament following the 2-1 defeat. (Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Following Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory, the Argentine vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, posted on X: "It wasn't just another match. The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."

'Politics needs to be separate from football'

During the lead up to the game, she further claimed that the highly-anticipated match was 'about putting the invaders in their place'.

Responding to the display, Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, described the behaviour as 'entirely inappropriate'.

Speaking to the BBC, he added: "Politics needs to be separate from football. In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football. That is now a matter for FIFA."

He further prompted the association to 'investigate' the matter 'thoroughly'.

Argentina will now take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday (July 19).