Foods to eat instead of lettuce if you're worried about the 'explosive diarrhea' parasite outbreak

Americans are now being extra cautious on the foods they consume due to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis - which develops when infected with microscopic parasite, Cyclospora.

Otherwise known as the 'explosive diarrhea parasite' the spreads through food or water contaminated with feces. However, the CDC explains that the illness has an incubation period of one week, meaning symptoms won't start as soon as ingested. Therefore, many people won't be sure exactly what they consumed that caused the parasite. The source of the outbreak still remains unclear, but there are a number of foods that officials have advised citizens to be extra careful of, fresh produce, including lettuce, berries and herbs. It may be better to opt for the fruit and veg with 'thick peels' for now, experts say.

Health officials in Michigan, which has seen around 3,000 reported cases, said: "Current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak." However, this is not definitive.

Citizens are ditching the lettuce in their burgers (Image: Getty Stock)

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Of course, lettuce is a staple in a number of foods, including burgers, wraps, salads, and much more. Citizens are being advised to ensure they wash their fruit and veg thoroughly, and cook through where possible, However, those who want to be extra cautious - there are a few safer options, as infectious disease specialist, Dr. Richard Smith told NBC News San Diego that citizens should 'give the salad bar a rest for a week or two' as the source is investigated.

For those who still want to get their five a day, hospital epidemiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center told CNN: “If you are eating produce that you’re able to peel, that’s also a very optimal way to prevent ingesting these organisms, because when you’re peeling the fruits or vegetables, you’re getting rid of the contaminated surfaces as well."

These foods include:

Bananas

Kiwis

Avacados

Potatoes

Experts advise that peeled foods may be safer to eat (Image: Getty Stock)

Although we know these may not quite hit the spot in a caesar salad like a crunchy piece of iceberg lettuce does, they may save a few trips to the bathroom. However, experts also stress that at the moment, they can not confirm that any fruit or vegetable is 100% safe.

As per CDC, those with a healthy immune system, although unpleasant, the condition is 'self-limiting' and is likely to go away on its own.

However, those with a weakened immune system, and those that experience 'severe dehydration, including confusion, dizziness, dark-colored pee' or are not urinating enough, should visit the emergency room, they advise.











