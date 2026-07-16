Foods to eat instead of lettuce if you're worried about the 'explosive diarrhea' parasite outbreak
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Foods to eat instead of lettuce if you're worried about the 'explosive diarrhea' parasite outbreak

One expert has advised 'ditching the salad bar' for a week or two

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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